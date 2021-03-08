PIA resumes Islamabad-Chitral flights after 18 months

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has resumed flight operations between Islamabad and Chitral that had been suspended for one-and-a-half years due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

“An amount of Rs5,920 will be charged for the one-side trip,” the PIA spokesperson announced on Monday. For Chitral, two flights will be operated from Islamabad per week, said the spokesperson, adding that resumption of flights on Chitral route will promote tourism.

Moreover, it was also announced that two more flights have been added to the Karachi-Sialkot route by the PIA in order to facilitate passengers and businesspersons. The national airline will now run four flights in a week to Sialkot, with Rs7,500 to be charged for a one-way trip.

On March 5, PIA had resumed its flight services between Lahore and Islamabad. The first flight in this regard flew from the Punjab capital towards the federal capital on Monday.

The airline will operate three flights between Lahore and Islamabad in a week.

Earlier in the week, PIA had announced discounted fares for domestic flights with an aim to promote tourism in the spring season. The national carrier unveiled discounted fares for flights to Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore.