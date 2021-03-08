Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

Stocks plunge 786 points on political uncertainty

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Failing to sustain early gains, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed the first session of the week in red, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index plunging below the 45,000-mark intraday.

Global equity markets showed a mixed performance, whereas crude oil prices headed south from the previous close; WTI crude price declining 0.06pc to $66.06 while Brent crude oil price falling 0.07pc to $69.31 (as at 4:00pm PST).

“Political uncertainty emanating from the possible change in Punjab’s political setup perturbed investors today. Besides, the recent upsurge in inflation (primarily due to international crude oil prices) also caused investors to think twice about upcoming monetary policy and impact thereof on cyclicals. As a result, cement, steel and oil & gas marketing sectors saw major attrition,” a report issued by Arif Habib Ltd read.

MARKET SUMMARY

Article continues after this advertisement

The benchmark KSE-100 Index endured a highly volatile session on Monday, recording its intraday high at 46,432.39 (+595.04 points) and low at 44,849.07 (-988.28 points). It ended lower by 786.30 points at 45,051.05.

Among other indices, the KMI-30 Index plunged 1,503.59 points to close at 74,909.30, while the KSE All Share Index declined 437.11 points, settling at 30,964.91.

The overall market volumes appreciated from 317.23 million shares on Friday to 459.80 million shares (+45pc). Average traded value also increased by 55pc, from $101.5 million to $157.5 million. Azgard Nine Ltd (ANL +2.59pc), Unity Foods Ltd (UNITY +2.96pc) and TRG Pakistan Ltd (TRG -0.02pc) led the volume chart, exchanging 48.20 million, 45.36 million and 35.36 million shares, respectively.

Sectors that painted the benchmark index red included cement (-204.47 points), banking (-103.46 points) and power generation & distribution (-66.59 points). Among the companies, Lucky Cement Ltd (LUCK -84.48 points), Hub Power Company Ltd (HUBC -48.22 points) and Habib Bank Ltd (HBL -38.89 points) dented the index the most.

Shedding 3.75pc from its cumulative market capitalization, the cement sector ended as the session’s worst performer, with Lucky Cement Ltd (LUCK -3.26pc), DG Khan Cement Company Ltd (DGKC -5.30pc) and Bestway Cement Ltd (BWCL -4.34pc) posting significant losses.

Meanwhile, in a notification to the exchange, Hub Power Company Ltd (HUBC -2.50pc) announced that “HUBC and its wholly-owned subsidiary Hub Power Holdings Ltd together with ENI’s local employees (in a 50:50 joint venture) have executed definitive agreements to acquire all upstream operations of Eni & renewable energy assets owned by Eni in Pakistan”.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBill Gates-backed Evolv to go public via blank-check merger in $1.7bn deal
Next articlePIA resumes Islamabad-Chitral flights after 18 months
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Aviation

PIA resumes Islamabad-Chitral flights after 18 months

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has resumed flight operations between Islamabad and Chitral that had been suspended for one-and-a-half years due to the spread of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Faisalabad SEZ begins operations with over Rs53bn investment

ISLAMABAD: The second Special Economic Zones (SEZ) under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has begun operations with an investment of Rs53.6 billion in Faisalabad. In...
Read more
HEADLINES

CAA to allow new airlines to commence int’l flights

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is likely to allow new airlines to operate international flights after completing a period of six months for domestic...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rupee to continue upward trend against US dollar

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani rupee it will continue its upward trend against the US dollar despite some challenges ahead. According to a report published in Khaleej...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

CAA to allow new airlines to commence int’l flights

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is likely to allow new airlines to operate international flights after completing a period of six months for domestic...

Iran slips record volume of oil into China, reaches out to Asian clients for trade resumption

Brent hops past $70 for first time since pandemic began after Saudi attack

Rupee to continue upward trend against US dollar

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.