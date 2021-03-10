Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

SOPs out the window as second phase of vaccination drive begins

Vaccinations being done in reverse order by age

By Staff Report

LAHORE: People in the capital crowded the Poly Clinic Hospital on Wednesday as the country began the second phase of a nationwide coronavirus vaccination drive to inoculate all above 60.

Large hoards of senior citizens and a few youths assisting them were seeing cramped in tiny spaces, not observing the government-issued guidelines to prevent further spread of Covid-19, while officials turned a blind eye to the scenario.

Those sitting in waiting areas were also seated right next to each other while a few people were roaming around with their masks below the nose.

Many people were seen not observing the government-issued guidelines to prevent further spread of Covid-19, including by not wearing masks and not maintaining a physical distance.

Article continues after this advertisement

 

It is pertinent to mention here that most senior citizens will be the first ones to receive the doses of the Covid-19 vaccine with the vaccinations being done in reverse order by age which means the oldest person who has registered will be vaccinated first.

The health department had started registration of those who are 60 years and above for the immunisation programme from February 15, asking the citizens to send a text message at 1166 or enter their details at the national immunisation management system (NIMS) website. Once registered, eligible citizens are informed about the vaccine centre and the date of vaccination through a text message.

On the other hand, 54 more people died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 13,281.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that 1,353 fresh infections were reported during the aforesaid period, jacking up the national tally of cases to 593,453.

The total count of active cases in the country currently stands at 16,349 with 1,644 of them in critical condition. The positivity rate stands at 4.25 per cent.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWorld Bank forecasts Pakistan’s growth rate at 1.3pc in FY22
Next articleVerkada surveillance cameras at Tesla, hundreds more businesses breached
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ECONOMY

KP govt prepares Rs68bn plan for economic uplift of tribal districts

Provincial govt to spend Rs28.4bn on technical education, Rs14.5bn on agriculture and Rs8bn on tourism
Read more
ECONOMY

Stocks fall below 44,000 level

'KSE-100 sheds 531 points mainly due to political uncertainty and govt's proposal regarding withdrawal of corporate tax exemptions'
Read more
HEADLINES

AGP issues policy direction for Audit Plan FY22

'DAGP committed to bringing reforms in the audit system through digitisation'
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan to give Uzbekistan access to Gwadar, Karachi ports

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will facilitate Uzbekistan in gaining access to the seaports of Gwadar and Karachi in a bid to enhance regional connectivity and trade. An...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan to give Uzbekistan access to Gwadar, Karachi ports

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will facilitate Uzbekistan in gaining access to the seaports of Gwadar and Karachi in a bid to enhance regional connectivity and trade. An...

Gemstone exports can fetch $32bn: FPCCI

Verkada surveillance cameras at Tesla, hundreds more businesses breached

SOPs out the window as second phase of vaccination drive begins

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.