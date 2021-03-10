Unhappy with FBR report, PM orders indiscriminate against sugar mafia

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed resentment over the Federal Board of Revenue’s performance, as it failed to show any recoveries from sugar mills owned by prominent personalities.

The FBR presented a report showing recoveries of more than Rs400 billion from sugar mills on the orders of the premier. The report, however, only showed the amount recovered from small companies and failed to show any recoveries from the ‘big fish’.

Angered by the report compiled by the supreme tax body, PM Imran Khan asked the FBR officials so to why indiscriminate action was not initiated in the sugar scandal.

FBR officials replied that investigations against big companies owned by the Sharif family, JKT group, Khushro Bakhtiar, Humayun Akhtar group, RYK, Ittehad Sugar Mills and others were currently underway.

Imran Khan ordered the FBR officials to initiate across-the-board action against “sugar mafia” and submit a detailed report in this regard.