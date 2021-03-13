Sign inSubscribe
INDUSTRY

NEPRA allows KE to raise tariff by up to Rs1.97 per unit

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has allowed K-Electric to increase power tariff by up to Rs1.97 per unit.

NEPRA determined the quarterly tariff variation for the period April 2019 to March 2020, applicable to the period July 2019 to June 2020. The authority allowed a tariff increase of Rs0.78 per unit for the April-June 2019 quarter, Rs1.97 per unit for July-September 2019, and Rs0.61 per unit for January-March 2020. It, however, decided to reduce the electricity price for the October-December 2019 quarter by Rs0.02 per unit.

NEPRA, in the statement, said that since the federal government had a uniform tariff policy across the country, including for K-Electric consumers, the impact of aforementioned quarterly adjustments would be adjusted in the tariff differential subsidy for K-Electric. Thus, they may not have any impact on the consumers.

The authority, among other adjustments, did not allow the write-off claim of K-Electric worth Rs4.051 billion.

“The determinations are in accordance with the mechanism given in K-Electric’s multi-year tariff whereby changes in fuel prices, generation and power purchase mix are passed through along with certain annual adjustments,” NEPRA stated.

Avatar
Staff Report

