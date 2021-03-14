Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Commercial activities in Lahore limited as Covid-19 third wave strikes

By Monitoring Report

All commercial activities in Lahore have been banned after 10 pm in the wake of the third wave of the coronavirus.

Local media reports state that the ban would remain enforced until April 15.

According to a letter issued by the deputy commissioner (DC) Lahore office, the ban has been enforced on the directions of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare.

Furthermore, theatre owners have also been directed to ensure the closure of their theatres by 10 pm to avoid strict action over the violation.

Article continues after this advertisement

Holding marriage ceremonies in marquees and marriage halls will also be banned for two weeks while major markets will also close after Maghrib prayers. Milk, medical stores, and tandoors, however, will remain exempted.

Moreover, only takeaways will be allowed from restaurants.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNEPRA allows KE to raise tariff by up to Rs1.97 per unit
Next article‘Slow Gulf economic recovery to have long-lasting impact on banks’
Avatar
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Goods carriers announce protest against KP Customs Dept

PESHAWAR: Traders and transporters across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Sunday announced protests against the alleged seizure of local goods by KP Customs officials and...
Read more
HEADLINES

PBF demands uniform wheat support price across country

LAHORE: The Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) has said that three different prices for purchasing wheat have been set, which would cause confusion among growers,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Political stability, banks’ dividends may keep PSX green this week

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is likely to maintain positive momentum gained on Friday last in the coming sessions this week due to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sugar prices soar in various cities

LAHORE: Sugar prices across the country have surged to Rs100/kg or more in various cities of the country, according to the Pakistan Bureau of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

FBR submits tax exemptions withdrawal bill in NA secretariat

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) submitted a bill to the National Assembly (NA) secretariat on Saturday, proposing a string of amendments to withdraw...

Outgoing CEO says Panasonic must cut Tesla reliance as battery tie-up evolves

‘Slow Gulf economic recovery to have long-lasting impact on banks’

Commercial activities in Lahore limited as Covid-19 third wave strikes

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.