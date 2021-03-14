Sign inSubscribe
Exchange Traded Funds: An Opportunity Lost?

Only four equity ETFs have been launched, and their market volumes have been dismal

By Ammar H. Khan

During the last ten years, more capital has flowed into Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) than conventional mutual funds on a global level. This has given rise to low-cost passive investment management strategies. Retail and institutional investors alike have adopted indexing in favor of active management, where high expense ratios often resulted in underperformance vis-a-vis the relevant benchmark. Adoption of indexing has created a new class of power brokers among those who develop and maintain indices, shifting the balance of power away from active fund managers.

In the local context, the asset management industry has largely stayed behind the curve. After much deliberation and multiple committees established by the regulator over a decade, the first ETF was finally launched in 2020 amidst much fanfare. To this day, only four equity ETFs have been launched. Market volumes associated with these ETFs have been dismal at best.

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Login here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

The writer is the chief risk officer for Karandaaz Pakistan, an organisation that seeks to promote financial inclusion in Pakistan. He has previously worked at several financial institutions in Pakistan, both in commercial banking and capital markets

2 COMMENTS

  1. Ammar you are a 110 percent correct. i do not understand the aversion of the local investing public to try anything new, I firmly believe there maybe certain quarters whose self interests are not served by these products and brokers do not encourage their clients to learn/invest in these type of products

