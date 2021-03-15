PIA announces flights to Swat

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to operate flights to Swat, in addition to announcing new flight routes for northern areas.

In this regard, Saidu Sharif Airport in Swat, which was scaled down due to security reasons in 2004, would be made operational next month after the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) upgrades it. There will be two flights to Saidu Sharif from Islamabad on a weekly basis to facilitate tourists.

The national carrier will also operate flights from Lahore to Skardu and Gilgit with an aim to promote tourism.

Local media reports while quoting a senior CAA official said that the renovation work at the airport was also carried out.

It is pertinent to mention here that out of 44 airports in the country, 27 are operational, six have been scaled down, while 11 have been closed.