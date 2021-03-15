Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Olive cultivation best investment for forex gains, food security: PM

Forest dept ordered to use Miyawaki Japanese plantation method in Peshawar to counter pollution.

By APP

NOWSHERA: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said that largescale olive cultivation would prove as the best investment for Pakistan in terms of earning valuable foreign exchange and ensuring food security.

Addressing at the launch of a countrywide olive cultivation drive starting from Nowshera district on Monday, the prime minister said that Pakistan has more potential than Spain, the leading olive producer in the world, and could explore the possibilities with an effective cultivation strategy.

“Pakistan has immense potential for olive cultivation, owing to suitable topography and climate. Water scarce areas such as Suleiman Mountains near Waziristan, Balochistan’s plains and Punjab’s diverse terrain offered an environment for low-irrigation olive farming,” he added.

Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister (CM) Mehmood Khan, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and senior officials were present.

Article continues after this advertisement

He said that the plantation could also solve the big challenge of food security as olives produce edible oil of high nutritional value, which could be used to meet local demands besides its export,

Additionally, he said the project would also generate employment opportunities for the locals, both short and long-term, due to the long life of the plant.

The prime minister said the project was being carried out under the Ten Billion Tsunami Tree project, while other local fruits would be also be included in the programme later.

Reminding that Pakistan was among the 10 most vulnerable countries on the verge of experiencing high effects of climate change, the premier said that the country was blessed with 12 climatic zones and a diverse landscape, stressing the need to promote the planation of a variety of crops and fruit.

“Plantation is the key step to reduce rising pollution levels in big cities of the country if we wish to save future generations from climate change,” he added.

Speaking about the Miyawaki Japanese technique, recently launched at several sites in Lahore and Islamabad to achieve dense greenery at a faster than usual pace, he directed the Forest Department to use a similar plantation method in Peshawar as the city reports alarming levels of pollution.

Earlier, PM Imran Khan planted an olive sapling at the model plantation site of Amangarh in Nowshera, where the cultivation of around 7,200 olive plants will be carried out.

According to official details, the expected economic return of four million grafted olive plants in the sixth year will be around Rs10.8 billion annually, with a total income of Rs54 bn after 10 years.

The production in the sixth year will be approximately 7.2 million litres with average fruit production per plant at 15 kg.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBrent crude heads toward $70 as China energy demand outlook brightens
Next articlePIA announces flights to Swat
Avatar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

PIA announces flights to Swat

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to operate flights to Swat, in addition to announcing new flight routes for northern areas. In this regard, Saidu...
Read more
HEADLINES

OGRA proposes up to Rs6 per litre increase in petroleum prices

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended an increase in the price of petroleum products by up to Rs 6 per...
Read more
HEADLINES

Goods carriers announce protest against KP Customs Dept

PESHAWAR: Traders and transporters across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Sunday announced protests against the alleged seizure of local goods by KP Customs officials and...
Read more
HEADLINES

PBF demands uniform wheat support price across country

LAHORE: The Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) has said that three different prices for purchasing wheat have been set, which would cause confusion among growers,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Bitcoin takes breather after retreat from record near $62,000

TOKYO: Bitcoin consolidated around $60,000 on Monday, taking a breather from the weekend’s record high as investors prepared for inflation worries and US stimulus...

OGRA proposes up to Rs6 per litre increase in petroleum prices

Goods carriers announce protest against KP Customs Dept

PBF demands uniform wheat support price across country

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.