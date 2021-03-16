Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Crude oil prices drop 1.5pc

By Agencies

Global crude oil prices continued with the downward slide on Tuesday, with both benchmarks losing over one-and-a-half per cent, pulling back from early gains fostered on strong Chinese economic news and ongoing supply restraint from major oil producers.

At 1535 hours GMT, Brent, the international benchmark for two-thirds of the world’s oil, was trading at $67.91 a barrel after losing 1.41pc. The US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures shed 1.74pc to reach $64.25 a barrel.

The price for Opec Basket was recorded at $68.14 a barrel after gaining 1.11pc, Arab Light was available at $67.40 a barrel after a decrease of 2.18pc, while the price of Russian Urals remained unchanged at $42.22 a barrel.

According to experts, the fundamentals for summer gasoline is the most bullish in nearly a decade. “We think this will support the entire oil complex this summer and beyond,” they further said. Oil production across American shale patches next year is expected to climb to the highest annual rate since 2019, according to a government report.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGoogle cuts mobile app store fee in half amid scrutiny
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Google cuts mobile app store fee in half amid scrutiny

Google on Tuesday said it will halve the controversial fee it charges developers at its online shop for digital content tailored for Android-powered mobile...
Read more
World Business News

Asia-Pacific region continues to lead global growth: Moody’s

ISLAMABAD: In its latest analytic report released on Tuesday, the US-based Moody’s Investors Service highlighted that the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region continues to drive global...
Read more
World Business News

Nokia to cut up to 10,000 jobs over next two years

STOCKHOLM: Nokia on Tuesday announced plans to cut up to 10,000 jobs within two years to trim costs and invest more in research capabilities,...
Read more
World Business News

Global investors value China’s Ant Group at over $200 bn

HONG KONG: Some of Ant Group’s global investors have valued the Chinese fintech firm at over $200 billion based on its 2020 performance, said...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

GOVERNANCE

SECP warns public against investing in ‘All Pakistan Projects’

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has warned the general public against investing in 'All Pakistan Projects'. In a statement on Tuesday,...

Cement exports fall 18pc YoY in February

Asia-Pacific region continues to lead global growth: Moody’s

Track & trace system vital to curb tax evasion: PM

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.