GOVERNANCE

OGRA warns LPG profiteers of stern action

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has warned of stern action against those involved in the overcharging of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

OGRA Spokesman Imran Ghaznavi in a press statement on Friday advised the LPG consumers to check the quantity of the commodity considering “total weight of filled cylinder minus the weight of empty cylinder, as is mentioned on each cylinder”.

He said the authority has directed all the LPG marketing companies as well as distributors to install “accurate weighing scales for correct measurement”, besides ensuring that LPG cylinders carried markings which should be clearly readable.

In case any LPG marketing company or distributor was found involved in filling less LGP or overcharging, it shall be dealt in accordance with Rules 18, 19 and 29 of the LPG Rules, 2001, he added.

Staff Report

