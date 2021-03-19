PMTA’s support sought to operationise Islamabad metro bus corridor

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sought support from the Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMTA) to operationalise the Metro-bus Corridor from Peshawar Morr (G-9) to New Islamabad International Airport.

The request was made by CDA Chairman Aamir Ali Ahmad during a meeting held under the chair of Finance and Revenue Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh to decide upon the modalities to operationalise the corridor.

The CDA chairman emphasised the need for immediate operationalisation of the metro bus service to provide a comfortable, safe and secure transportation facility to the commuters in the federal capital.

He informed the meeting that the cabinet had already approved the formation of the Capital Mass Transit Authority (CMTA) to run the metro bus service. “However, the CDA requires support from the PMTA in the form of buses and technical know-how to make the corridor operational until the CMTA becomes fully functional.”

The finance minister asked the Punjab government to facilitate CDA in this regard by providing the requisite number of buses and technical know-how until the department establishes its own fully functional authority along with all the allied infrastructure.

He also constituted a sub-committee, to be headed by Planning Commission deputy chairman, to finalise the arrangements between CDA and Punjab government for smooth functioning of the newly-constructed corridor.