KP transport dept utilises 3pc of ADP funds

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Transport Department has utilised almost 3 per cent of the Annual Development Plan (ADP) budget of Rs11 billion this year.

The finance department documents show that the KP government had allocated Rs11.817 billion for nine development projects, out of which the KP Finance department released Rs828 million, but the transport department has spent only Rs363 million so far.

According to details, the provincial government has allocated Rs40 million for the Transport Planning and Traffic Engineering Unit (TPU) project of which Rs17 million has been spent.

In collaboration with ADB, Rs332.123 million were allocated for BRT Corridor on Jamrud road but so far only Rs5 million has been spent on the project. Similarly, out of Rs180.525 million allocation for the Transport Inspection Station project, Rs75.736 million has been spent.

Moreover, Rs118.087 million has been spent out of Rs10.346 billion allocated for the Peshawar Mass Transit System project in collaboration with ADB.

It may be mentioned here that only one quarter of the current financial year (FY21) is left, whereas the cost of the projects will increase if left for the next financial year.

According to sources, the provincial government is currently preparing a budget for the next financial year and departments have been asked to submit their progress reports of the current financial year.