Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

KP transport dept utilises 3pc of ADP funds

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Transport Department has utilised almost 3 per cent of the Annual Development Plan (ADP) budget of Rs11 billion this year.

The finance department documents show that the KP government had allocated Rs11.817 billion for nine development projects, out of which the KP Finance department released Rs828 million, but the transport department has spent only Rs363 million so far.
According to details, the provincial government has allocated Rs40 million for the Transport Planning and Traffic Engineering Unit (TPU) project of which Rs17 million has been spent.
In collaboration with ADB, Rs332.123 million were allocated for BRT Corridor on Jamrud road but so far only Rs5 million has been spent on the project. Similarly, out of Rs180.525 million allocation for the Transport Inspection Station project, Rs75.736 million has been spent.
Moreover, Rs118.087 million has been spent out of Rs10.346 billion allocated for the Peshawar Mass Transit System project in collaboration with ADB.
It may be mentioned here that only one quarter of the current financial year (FY21) is left, whereas the cost of the projects will increase if left for the next financial year.
According to sources, the provincial government is currently preparing a budget for the next financial year and departments have been asked to submit their progress reports of the current financial year.
“There is a risk that a number of important projects of transport departments would be shelved,” they said.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSamsung likely to launch double-folding phone
Next articleFacebook likely to launch operations in Pakistan
Avatar
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNANCE

Asad Umar for disbursement of additional PSDP funds to expedite development

ISLAMABAD: Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar on Tuesday directed the Planning Commission to allocate additional funds from the Public Sector Development...
Read more
HEADLINES

Facebook likely to launch operations in Pakistan

Facebook has proposed to initiate a number of projects in Pakistan, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) offering the social media platform to open its first...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM asked to cancel private import of Covid-19 vaccines

Transparency International Pakistan (TIP) has asked Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to cancel the policy of allowing private the sector to import the Covid-19...
Read more
HEADLINES

Karachi, Larkana remain top most expensive cities for consumers: PBS

Karachi and Larkana remain the most expensive cities in the country for the third consecutive week in terms of the gap between actual market...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

KP transport dept utilises 3pc of ADP funds

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Transport Department has utilised almost 3 per cent of the Annual Development Plan (ADP) budget of Rs11 billion this...

Samsung likely to launch double-folding phone

PM asked to cancel private import of Covid-19 vaccines

IKEA goes on trial in France for spying on staff

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.