Samsung likely to launch double-folding phone

Samsung is reportedly working on a double-folding phone to add to its lineup, according to a report by Nikkei Asia.

This new phone will be the third foldable phone launched by Samsung after Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip and is expected to be revealed around the end of this year.

The report predicts that the phone’s screen could have a more standard 16:9 or 18:9 aspect ratio, making it easier for app makers to design than the 25:9 screen found on the Z Fold. The phone would fold into three segments using two hinges.

However, the design is still being finalised.

It may be noted here that Samsung has warned that it might not be able to ship a Galaxy Note phone in 2021 after all, citing difficulties in launching two flagship phones in one year, in comments at its annual shareholders’ meeting reported on by Bloomberg.

According to foreign media reports, this could be a test to see if Note users are ready for the fold. By giving customers three foldable options to choose from, Samsung could be trying to make it as likely as possible that people will find one that works for them.

Folding phones are already more difficult to make than standard smartphones, and if Samsung’s not able to get the chips it needs, it could push the company’s plans back.

The launch of a third foldable phone not only indicates the company’s efforts in improving its foldable lineup by making something available for everyone but also points towards Samsung’s ability to successfully navigate the chip shortages issue impacting the entire smartphone industry.