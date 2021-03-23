PM asked to cancel private import of Covid-19 vaccines

Transparency International Pakistan (TIP) has asked Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to cancel the policy of allowing private the sector to import the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to a letter to the premier in this regard, the global civil society organisation has said that governments all over the world are procuring and administering vaccines to their citizens for free as it is the state’s responsibility.

TIP Chairperson, justice (r) Nasira Iqbal, pointed out that Pakistan is one of the first countries to allow the private sector to import and sell Covid-19 vaccines, a move that will provide a window of corruption.

“The government’s vaccines may be sold to private hospitals,” the letter warned.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal cabinet has fixed the maximum sale price of Sputnik-V Russian vaccine at Rs8,449 for two doses and China’s Conividecia at Rs422 per injection.

The letter points out that the global price set for Sputnik-V vaccine is $10 per dose, and this means that internationally two doses of Sputnik-V are available at $20.

“With this rate, taking the difference in the currency value system into consideration, the cost of Sputnik-V in Pakistan should be Rs1,500. However, the approved price for its commercial sale in Pakistan is 160pc higher than the international price. It may be pointed out that in India, a single dose of Gamalya Centre/Sputnik-V vaccine cost less than INR734,” the letter said.