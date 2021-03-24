Sign inSubscribe
Palm oil import increases 34pc in 8MFY21

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The palm oil imports into the country increased by 34.03 per cent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (8MFY21) against the imports of the same period last year.

According to details, palm oil imports during the July-February period were recorded at $1,585.4 million against imports of $1,182.9 million during July-February of FY20, according to the latest data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, palm oil imports increased by 19.9pc at $217.550 million in February 2021 as compared to imports worth $181.465 million in February 2020.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, palm oil imports decreased by 15.01pc in February 2021 when compared to imports of $255.967 million in January 2021.

It may be mentioned here that the overall merchandise exports from the country increased by 4.29pc in 8MFY21 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

 

 

APP

