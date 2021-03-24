Asad orders allocation of additional PSDP funds for fast-moving projects

Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar, has directed the Planning Commission to allocate additional funds out of the Public Sector Development Programme (PDSP) to facilitate the early completion of fast moving projects.

Chairing a meeting to review the PDSP for the current fiscal year, the minister called for re-appropriations to and from different projects for this purpose.

“For this purpose, the Planning Division should encourage and facilitate re-appropriations to and from different projects,” he said.

The minister also ordered provincial governments to expedite the finalisation of healthcare upgradation schemes so that available financial resources under the Covid-19 relief programme could be transferred to them.