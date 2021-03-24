Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Asad orders allocation of additional PSDP funds for fast-moving projects

By News Desk

Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar, has directed the Planning Commission to allocate additional funds out of the Public Sector Development Programme (PDSP) to facilitate the early completion of fast moving projects.

Chairing a meeting to review the PDSP for the current fiscal year, the minister called for re-appropriations to and from different projects for this purpose.

“For this purpose, the Planning Division should encourage and facilitate re-appropriations to and from different projects,” he said.

The minister also ordered provincial governments to expedite the finalisation of healthcare upgradation schemes so that available financial resources under the Covid-19 relief programme could be transferred to them.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePalm oil import increases 34pc in 8MFY21
Next articleTesla can now be bought for bitcoin: Elon Musk
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Palm oil import increases 34pc in 8MFY21

ISLAMABAD: The palm oil imports into the country increased by 34.03 per cent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (8MFY21)...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan’s exports to US increase 11.9pc in 8MFY21

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to the United State (US) witnessed a surge of 11.86 per cent during the first eight months...
Read more
HEADLINES

Ordinance protecting sugarcane growers expires

The extended Punjab Sugar Factories (Control) (Amended) Ordinance 2020, promulgated by the Punjab government on September 24, 2020, to protect the rights of sugarcane...
Read more
HEADLINES

Foreign inflows in securities show recovery

Foreign investments in government debt securities such as T-bills and Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) are gradually increasing amid a surge in the rate of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

TECH

Abu Dhabi begins trial run of autonomous vehicles

ABU DHABI: The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) will start the trial operations of autonomous vehicles for transporting passengers in Abu Dhabi. DMT has...

Ordinance protecting sugarcane growers expires

forex

Foreign inflows in securities show recovery

China, Sri Lanka sign $1.5 billion currency swap deal

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.