Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Tesla can now be bought for bitcoin: Elon Musk

By Agencies

NEW YORK: Tesla Inc customers can now buy its electric vehicles with bitcoin, its boss, Elon Musk, said on Wednesday, marking a significant step forward for the cryptocurrency’s use in commerce.

“You can now buy a Tesla with bitcoin,” Musk said on Twitter, adding that the option would be available outside the United States later this year.

The electric-car maker said last month it bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment for cars, in a large stride towards mainstream acceptance that sent bitcoin soaring to a record high of nearly $62,000.

Bitcoin, the world’s biggest digital currency, rose more than four per cent after Musk’s tweet and was last trading at $56,429.

Article continues after this advertisement

Musk said bitcoin paid to Tesla would not be converted into traditional currency, but he gave few other details on how the bitcoin payments would be processed. The company was using “internal & open source software”, he said.

Most mainstream companies, such as AT&T Inc and Microsoft Corp, that allow customers to pay with bitcoin typically use specialist payment processors that convert the cryptocurrency into, say, dollars and send the sum to the company.

Like other cryptocurrencies, bitcoin is still little used for commerce in major economies, hampered by its volatility and relatively costly and slow processing times.

Musk, who regularly posts comments on Twitter about cryptocurrencies, last month criticised conventional cash, saying when it “has negative real interest, only a fool wouldn’t look elsewhere”.

He had said that the difference with cash made bitcoin “adventurous enough” for the S&P 500 company to hold the cryptocurrency.

Following Tesla’s investment in bitcoin, companies including Mastercard Inc and Bank of New York Mellon Corp have embraced the emerging asset, sparking predictions that bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies would become a regular part of investment portfolios.

Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said the ride-hailing company discussed and “quickly dismissed” the idea of investing in bitcoin. However, he said Uber could potentially accept the cryptocurrency as payment.

General Motors Co said it would evaluate whether bitcoin could be accepted as payment for its vehicles.

Tesla recently added “Technoking of Tesla” to Musk’s list of official titles.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAsad orders allocation of additional PSDP funds for fast-moving projects
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

China, Sri Lanka sign $1.5 billion currency swap deal

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka and China have signed a $1.5 billion currency swap deal, the island nation’s central bank has said, as it struggles with...
Read more
World Business News

Suez Canal diverts ships to old channel after giant container ship runs aground

CAIRO: Ships in the Suez Canal were being diverted to an older channel on Wednesday after a large container ship ran aground, blocking vessels...
Read more
World Business News

WTO chief ‘disappointed’ in EU vaccine export restrictions

GENEVA: The director-general of the World Trade Organization said on Tuesday she was disappointed in the European Union’s export authorisation scheme for Covid-19 vaccines, saying...
Read more
World Business News

Lockheed Martin, Omnispace to develop space-based 5G network

Lockheed Martin Corp said on Tuesday it had teamed up with communications provider Omnispace LLC to develop a space-based 5G network for both commercial...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

TECH

Abu Dhabi begins trial run of autonomous vehicles

ABU DHABI: The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) will start the trial operations of autonomous vehicles for transporting passengers in Abu Dhabi. DMT has...

Ordinance protecting sugarcane growers expires

forex

Foreign inflows in securities show recovery

China, Sri Lanka sign $1.5 billion currency swap deal

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.