Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

Foreign investment down 77pc in eight months

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: Total foreign investments in Pakistan, including foreign direct and portfolio, declined 77.1pc during the first eight months (July-Feb) of the current fiscal year (FY21).

According to monthly data shared by the Ministry of Finance, total foreign investments into the country were recorded at $911 million during 8MFY21, as compared to $3.9 billion in the same period of last year.

MoF’s Monthly Economic Update & Outlook further revealed that the country’s fiscal deficit stood at 2.9pc of the GDP (Rs1,309 billion) during July-Feb FY21 compared to 3.2pc (Rs1,430 billion) in the same period of FY20.

“The primary balance continues to remain in surplus, increasing 0.9pc of the GDP to Rs416 billion during 8MFY21, as opposed to Rs53 billion (0.3pc of GDP) in the same period of last year,” it added.

Article continues after this advertisement

During the period under review, remittances grew significantly by 24.1pc, from $15.1 billion to $18.7 billion. However, exports in term of value declined 2.3pc to $16.1 billion from $16.4 billion, whereas imports increased 8.6pc to $32.1 billion from $29.6 billion.

Meanwhile, the FBR reported a 6pc growth in revenue during the period under review, from 2,750 billion last year to Rs2,915 billion. Non-tax consolidated revenue, however, decreased 1.7pc to Rs941 billion as opposed to Rs957 billion in 8MFY20.

Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) authorization clocked in at Rs479.2 billion from 1st July till 5th March 2020-21, compared to Rs466 billion during the same period of last year.

Agriculture credit (provisional) stood at Rs806 billion, up 2pc from Rs783.8 billion a year ago, while credit to the private sector (flows) was recorded at Rs365.9 billion compared to Rs244.9 billion last year.

As per the MoF, expectations of economic recovery are strengthening on the basis of improvement in business confidence evident from industrial growth. The State Bank of Pakistan in its recent monetary policy statement is now projecting higher growth in the fiscal year 2021 compared to its previous anticipation.

The third wave of Covid-19 spell in Pakistan has raised the daily cases to around 3,500 with a 2.2pc death rate. In response, the government has started a ‘smart lockdown’ strategy to ensure the public to observe SOPs strictly will be helpful in the continuation of economic recovery along with decelerating inflationary pressure and preserving the external balance.

“The fiscal performance from July till February shows that the fiscal consolidation policy helped preserve fiscal discipline, increase revenues, and control expenditure,” the ministry stated.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePunjab tightens noose around travel agencies
Avatar
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNANCE

Punjab tightens noose around travel agencies

A day after promulgating two ordinances related to food security in the province, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has promulgated two more ordinances, namely...
Read more
ECONOMY

Rupee ascend continues as dollar slips to one-year low

KARACHI: Pakistani Rupee continued its winning streak against the US Dollar, appreciating another 42 paisas (+0.27pc) in the interbank on Friday. This is the highest level...
Read more
ECONOMY

ICCI seeks withdrawal of amended tax laws to avoid economic collapse

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) has called upon the government to withdraw amendments to tax laws introduced through an ordinance to...
Read more
HEADLINES

CRBC stresses aggressive marketing strategy for Rashakai SEZ

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of China Road & Bridge Corporation (CRBC), led by its Vice President Sun Yaoguo, met Board of Investment Chairman Atif Bokhari...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

CRBC stresses aggressive marketing strategy for Rashakai SEZ

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of China Road & Bridge Corporation (CRBC), led by its Vice President Sun Yaoguo, met Board of Investment Chairman Atif Bokhari...

PIA resumes flight operations to Swat after 17 years

WB to provide $1.3bn for Pakistan’s social sector development

Bears return to PSX as KSE-100 loses 204 points

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.