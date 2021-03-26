Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

Punjab tightens noose around travel agencies

By News Desk

A day after promulgating two ordinances related to food security in the province, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has promulgated two more ordinances, namely the Punjab Travel Agencies (Amendment) Ordinance 2011, and the Punjab Museum Board Ordinance.

A spokesman of the tourism and archaeology department, while providing details, said that word ‘Punjab’ has been substituted for ‘Pakistan’ in Punjab Travel Agencies (Amendment) Ordinance and posts of controller and deputy controller have been created to deal with travel agencies.

He said that travel agencies with up to five years expired licences could get them renewed and the controller would be authorised to seal defaulter travel agencies lacking licence or fee. The spokesman stated that the controller or inspector could inspect travel agencies in office timing, and agencies will be bound to provide business guarantee through a scheduled bank.

According to the ordinance, a fine of up to Rs100,000 and up to Rs200,000 will be imposed on the first and second violation of the law and the controller office is also authorised to seal the travel agency.

Article continues after this advertisement

Meanwhile, Punjab Museum Board will be established under the second ordinance and a CEO and chairman will also be appointed under this ordinance. This board will be authorised to formulate policies about the archaeology sector while Punjab CM will be empowered to appoint the chairman of the museum board.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRupee ascend continues as dollar slips to one-year low
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ECONOMY

Rupee ascend continues as dollar slips to one-year low

KARACHI: Pakistani Rupee continued its winning streak against the US Dollar, appreciating another 42 paisas (+0.27pc) in the interbank on Friday. This is the highest level...
Read more
ECONOMY

ICCI seeks withdrawal of amended tax laws to avoid economic collapse

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) has called upon the government to withdraw amendments to tax laws introduced through an ordinance to...
Read more
HEADLINES

CRBC stresses aggressive marketing strategy for Rashakai SEZ

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of China Road & Bridge Corporation (CRBC), led by its Vice President Sun Yaoguo, met Board of Investment Chairman Atif Bokhari...
Read more
Aviation

PIA resumes flight operations to Swat after 17 years

CM hopes resumption of flights will help uplift tourism in once terror-hit valley
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.