FIA freezes over 100 bank accounts of sugar mafia

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) held bank accounts of 40 alleged important personalities of the sugar mafia, the latest reports said on Saturday.

Earlier this week, the FIA had registered at least two money laundering cases against the sugar cartel, constituting 20 teams to start a massive crackdown against the mafia.

Local media reports said that over 100 fake and benami bank accounts of sugar mafia were found and seized and launched a probe into sugar cartel over fraud of Rs110 billion last year.

They said that the mafia made money through satta in the sale of sugar and deposited in these accounts.

The agency, according to the sources, had booked at least 10 dealers including Khurram Shahzad and Abid Ali Malik over charges of creating an artificial shortage of sugar and playing role in price hike across the country.

 

APP

