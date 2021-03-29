Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Chinese liquor company to set up manufacturing plant in Pakistan

By News Desk

A liquor company from China will be establishing a manufacturing plant in Pakistan, according to a report by cpecinfo.com.

The company, Hui Coastal Brewery and Distillery Limited, was registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on April 30, 2020, whereas the entire process, from manufacturing to packaging, will be carried out at its plant in Lasbela.

The licence was issued by the Balochistan Excise, Taxation and Anti-narcotics department.

The company has been launched as a joint venture with Balochistan at the Lasbela Industrial Estate Development Authority.

Hui Coastal Brewery and Distillery Limited are famous for producing some of the world’s most famous brands. The plan is to introduce two famous brands in Pakistan for export.

