Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Rupee at its strongest since Feb 17

By Ariba Shahid

KARACHI: The rupee continues to strengthen against the dollar and has now returned to its pre-Covid level.

During intraday, the rupee is trading at 154.15 as of 1 pm PST after gaining 42 paisas compared to Friday. This is the strongest the rupee has been since February 17, 2020, when the rupee traded at Rs154.16.

“This was the expected support level,” comments Komal Mansoor, senior analyst at Tresmark.

“With a spike in covid cases and speculation of lockdowns, this level may not be sustained and the rupee may bounce back to Rs156-157. However, strong Ramzan Inflows may lend further support pushing the parity to Rs150-152. Moreover, Eurobonds are being floated so that works as a positive for the currency as well,” Mansoor adds. 

Article continues after this advertisement

Pak Kuwait Investment Company Head of Research, Samiullah Tariq, comments, “There are multiple reasons for the gain in the rupee. Generally, inflows are greater than outflows. Exporters are booking forwards, IMF agreement has resumed inflows from FIFs, and reduced outflows because of reduced tourism, hajj and umrah. In addition, AML/KYC has reduced hawala hundi (informal remittance channels) to a great extent making remittances rise significantly. The sustainability of the rupee on this level, however, relies on the Covid situation and oil prices.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleArif Habib invests in eCommerce startup InstaMall
Next articleChinese liquor company to set up manufacturing plant in Pakistan
Ariba Shahid
Ariba Shahid
The author is a business journalist at Profit

1 COMMENT

  1. When will this reflect in the prices of imported items in Pakistan? Specially the automobile manufacturers who are ready to raise prices but reluctant to decrease them

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Petroleum Division asks AGP to conduct forensic audit of OMCs

ISLAMABAD: The Petroleum Division has asked the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) to conduct a forensic audit of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) for the...
Read more
HEADLINES

FIA summons top officials of eight sugar groups

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday summoned chief financial officers (CFOs) and heads of sales of eight major sugar groups in connection with...
Read more
HEADLINES

KSE-100 plunges over 1,000 points in intra-day trading

The stock market endured a battering on Monday as the KSE-100 index nose-dived over 1,000 points on the back of soaring Covid-19 cases across...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to pay salaries, pensions of employees via Raast

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Controller General of Accounts Pakistan (CGAP) agreed on Monday to digitise the federal government payments via...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Stranded Suez Canal ship partially re-floated, undergoing checks: sources

CAIRO: A huge container ship blocking Egypt’s Suez Canal for nearly a week has been partially refloated, raising hopes that the busy waterway will...

KSE-100 plunges over 1,000 points in intra-day trading

Govt to pay salaries, pensions of employees via Raast

Chinese liquor company to set up manufacturing plant in Pakistan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.