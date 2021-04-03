Karachi traders refuse to follow Covid SOPs

Traders in Karachi have refused to close businesses by 8 pm amid the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing a joint presser, the representatives of Sindh Tajir Ittehad (STI) and All City Tajir Ittehad (ACTI) announced that they would not close their businesses from Friday. “Arrest us and put us behind bars,” they said while announcing the ‘jail bharo’ movement.

“Closing businesses at 8 pm will lead to an economic meltdown for traders,” the representatives said, adding that they planned to recover their losses owing to the last year’s lockdown, while fresh restrictions will further damage businesses.

They also lamented that the Sindh government had announced to waive-off taxes last year, but instead imposed new taxes since then.