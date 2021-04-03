Hammad reiterates commitment to implement reforms agenda

Finance Minister Hammad Azhar has reiterated the government’s commitment to implement the reforms agenda for socio-economic development of the country.

The finance minister expressed this while talking to World Bank Group Country Director Najy Benhassine, who made a courtesy call on him on Friday.

While welcoming the country director, the finance minister acknowledged the pivotal role being played by the World Bank in implementing a series of reforms aimed at strengthening the social sector, broadening the tax base, harmonising general sales tax, improving fiscal and debt management in the country.

Hammad said the continued support of the World Bank is critical for Pakistan to achieve strong, sustainable and inclusive growth. He said that the government’s focus would be on pursuing social, financial and economic management, strengthening the social sectors, enhancing tax revenue generation and setting the energy sector in order.

He lauded the World Bank’s IDA financing for the Crisis-Resilient Social Protection (CRISP) Programme to expand the poverty alleviation and social safety Ehsaas Programme in order to protect the vulnerable households and increase resilience to economic shocks such as Covid-19 pandemic. He also appreciated the World Bank’s funding for the prime minister’s Green Stimulus Initiative to boost green jobs for workers who have been laid off during Covid-19.

The country director of the World Bank thanked Pakistan for streamlining processes for the completion of various projects of bilateral interest. He complimented the finance minister on assuming the additional responsibilities and thanked the Government of Pakistan for streamlining processes for the completion of various projects which are of bilateral interest.