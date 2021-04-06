Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan urges more int’l support to cope with socioeconomic challenges

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has called for enhanced support of the international community to fight against the socioeconomic challenges during and after the pandemic.

“Additional financial resources would help to create fiscal space to invest more in human capital,” said Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, while representing the country at the World Bank Group meeting on Human Capital Ministerial Conclave held virtually. The theme of the meeting is creating Green, Resilient and Inclusive Recovery of Economy after Pandemic.

The meeting included ministers and government officials from 80 countries to share narratives that will improve the human capital of the world after the pandemic.

In his remarks, Bakhtyar said that Pakistan was one of the first early adopters of the Human Capital Project, highlighting the country’s initial response to combat the Covid-19 for which foreign countries and financial institutions have poured in millions of dollars as assistance for battling health implications and the impact of lockdowns on the economy.

Article continues after this advertisement

The federal minister said that the country’s initial response to combat the Covid-19 crisis remained strong and robust and well recognised by the international community.

Briefing about Pakistan’s work in this regard, he said that the incumbent government, led by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, put up an economic stimulus package of $8 billion, which helped to save lives and livelihoods. “As a result of this, our economy contracted by only 0.4 per cent as compared to a global contraction of 3.5pc,” he added.

While highlighting the climate initiatives taken by Pakistan, he said that the government had launched the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Project, Eco-system Restoration Initiatives, Clean and Green Pakistan Movement, and Recharge Pakistan to curb climate change and its environmental impacts.

The minister also underlined the comprehensive poverty alleviation programme Ehsaas, which is another major social protection plan of the incumbent government to protect the vulnerable segments from the economic shocks of the pandemic. He said that the Ehsaas Programme also included Tahafaz, Kamyab Jawan, livelihoods interventions for poor farmers and women, as well as graduate programmes to support youth and the agricultural sector through micro financing and micro credits.

“The government put up an economic stimulus package of $8 billion which helped to save lives and livelihoods, as a result of this, the economy contracted by only 0.4 per cent as compared to a global contraction of 3.5pc,” he said.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGet your Covid relief exit plan ready, regulator tells G20
Next articleOil rebounds on robust economic data, bargain hunting
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Exports rise over 7pc in 3QFY21

The country’s exports increased by 7.12 per cent during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year (FY21) as compared to the corresponding...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM calls for timely completion of Gujranwala, Rawalpindi development projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday called for timely completion of development projects including the Gujranwala Development Plan, Rawalpindi Regeneration and Nullah Lai...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan open to Russian investment for revival of PSM: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that Pakistan would welcome Russian investment for the revival of Pakistan Steels Mills (PSM) or even...
Read more
HEADLINES

SBP launches 5-year plan for Islamic banking industry

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday announced the third five-year strategic plan for the Islamic banking industry, with the aim of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

US auto industry calls for govt help as it warns of...

WASHINGTON: A US auto industry group on Monday urged the government to help as it warned the global semiconductor shortage could result in 1.28...

Finance minister calls for restructuring pay, pension system

Oil rebounds on robust economic data, bargain hunting

Pakistan urges more int’l support to cope with socioeconomic challenges

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.