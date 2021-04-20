Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Auto-financing hits record Rs285bn

By Monitoring Report

Consistent consumer demand took auto-financing to a record high of Rs285 billion during March, an increase of 30 per cent year-on-year or Rs66 billion. according to a local media report.

Quoting Topline Securities, the report stated that auto-financing witnessed the highest monthly increase of Rs12 billion or 4.5pc month-on-month (MoM) in March based on  figures issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

As on Feb 28, 2021, auto-financing had hit all-time high of Rs273bn, he added, attributing the boom in car financing to low interest rates at 7pc this year compared to 13.5pc in March 2020.

Barring a slight reduction in sales of heavy vehicles, the entire auto sector posted positive growth during the nine months of the current fiscal year (9MFY21), with car sales going up 31.5pc, followed by 157.6pc in jeeps and 41.4pc in LCVs and pickups.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt to establish centralised database of essential food items
Next articleUAE rolls over $2bn loan for another year
Avatar
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Federal Insurance Ombudsman gives Rs 2.13bn relief to policyholders in 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) has provided a monetary relief of Rs2.13 billion to the aggrieved policyholders during 2020. This was highlighted by FIO...
Read more
HEADLINES

MCB unconsolidated profit increases to Rs6.8bn in Q1FY21

LAHORE: The MCB Bank Limited (MCB) Board of Directors (BoD) in its meeting under the chairmanship of Mian Mohammad Mansha, on April 20, reviewed...
Read more
HEADLINES

FDI falls by 35pc in 9MFY21

Foreign direct investment (FDI) declined by 35 per cent to $1.395 billion during July-March FY21 compared to $2.15bn in the same period of last...
Read more
HEADLINES

UAE rolls over $2bn loan for another year

LAHORE: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday rolled over $1 billion loan which was due to be paid on April 19, for another...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Auto-financing hits record Rs285bn

Consistent consumer demand took auto-financing to a record high of Rs285 billion during March, an increase of 30 per cent year-on-year or Rs66 billion....

Govt to establish centralised database of essential food items

Britain reviews core banking rules in light of Brexit

China’s market regulator investigates Alibaba-Minmetals JV

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.