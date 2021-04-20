Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt to establish centralised database of essential food items

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to establish a centralised database for collecting data related to essential food commodities.

Sources said that the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) has asked the federal cabinet to approve a legislation for a centralised database with the mandate to collect information related to essential food commodities in this regard. 

The ministry has maintained that it is important that a central database along with a dashboard is established at the federal level in order to monitor and regulate the production, supply, demand and prices of food items.  

“The primary objective is to access relevant action and take timely decisions to prevent shortages, hoarding, profiteering market distortions and ensure smooth supply of essential commodities to the masses,” sources added. 

Article continues after this advertisement

The federal government is responsible to ensure the inter-provincial flow of essential food commodities, fix support or indicative price of essential food commodities and minimise food deficiency and malnutrition.

It is imperative that the federal and provincial governments work in harmony and share real-time data with each other in order to achieve the above-stated objective, the ministry emphasised.

The ministry lamented that adequate legal and institutional framework which binds federal and provincial governments and organisations working under their control to share data essential to ensure food security in the country is not available. 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBritain reviews core banking rules in light of Brexit
Avatar
Shahzad Paracha
The writer is a member of Pakistan Today's Islamabad bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

HBL posts double Q1FY21 profit at Rs14.5bn                                                                                                     

KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) on Tuesday declared a consolidated profit before tax of Rs14.5 billion for the quarter ended March 31, more than...
Read more
HEADLINES

SECP to reform REIT rules framework

ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Aamir Khan has reiterated the resolve to reform the Real Estate Investment Trusts’ regulatory framework in...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan slides to 90th rank on inclusive internet index

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan continues to slide on “Inclusive Internet Index” to drop to 90th rank among 120 countries, according to a global report for the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Tarin directs PBS to compare wholesale, retail prices of food items in more cities

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Monday directed the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) to regularly compare the difference in wholesale and retail...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.