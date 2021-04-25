IT exports surge 58pc during March

Similar to the textile sector, Covid-19 proved to be a blessing in disguise for Pakistan’s technology exports as well given that IT exports soared 58 per cent during March 2021 against the corresponding period of last year.

According to a report by Arif Habib Limited, Information technology (IT) exports touched $213 million last month.

Moreover, technology products worth $1.512 billion were exported during the first nine months of fiscal year 2020-21, contributing 35pc to the overall services exports and reporting a 44pc year-on-year (YoY) jump, revealed the data.

It may be mentioned here that Systems Limited, one of the largest IT services and products exporters listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), recently posted all-time high yearly revenue of Rs10 billion and reported a profit of Rs2.1 billion.