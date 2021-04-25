Women in the workforce and the same old faces – this week in Pakistan’s business and economics twitterverse

Every week we compile the highlights from Pakistan’s business and economics twitterverse. This week we come to you with a pledge, to try and include more women. There are already fewer female voices in this space than male, and the ones that are there often get drowned out. So we encourage you to tag, highlight, and share any tweets from women that you feel would fit in this section.

Other than women’s inclusion, the same old faces looking for new economic solutions, blasts from the past, twelve Pakistanis making it to the Forbes 30 under 30 list, and newer car options dominated conversations on social media. All this and more, as Profit’s Ariba Shahid brings you our social media roundup. Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Login here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month: