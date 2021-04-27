Gold imports fall by 48pc in Q3FY21

ISLAMABAD: Gold imports decreased by 48.10 per cent during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year (Q3FY21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Gold imports during July-March FY21 were recorded at $5.9467 million against the imports of $11.459 million during July-March FY20, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, gold imports shrunk 63.97pc, from 272kgs last year to 98kgs during the period under review.

However, on a year-on-year basis, the import of gold increased by 135.69pc in March 2021 when compared to the imports of March 2020. Gold imports during March 2021 were recorded at $0.634 million against the imports of $0.269 million in March last year.

