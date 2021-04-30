Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

FBR meets 10-month revenue target, collects Rs380bn in April

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) surpassed its collection target by Rs30 billion, to reach Rs380 billion for April 2021, besides achieving its 10-month target for the ongoing fiscal year.

According to sources, the tax department had collected Rs3,780 billion during the first ten months of the current fiscal year. “FBR achieved its ten-month revenue target, as well as that of the month of April, due to increase in imports,” they said. 

The tax department now has to collect Rs911 billion in the remaining two months of the fiscal year 2020-21. Officials are optimistic that the tax department will meet the revised revenue target of Rs4,693 billion easily.

It is pertinent to note that the government has set Rs4,963 billion as revenue target during the current fiscal year, but the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has allowed the government to revise it down to Rs4,693 billion during its review held in March.

Article continues after this advertisement

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFirst-ever shipment from Pakistan under TIR leaves for Uzbekistan
Avatar
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

First-ever shipment from Pakistan under TIR leaves for Uzbekistan

ISLAMABAD: As a major development showing increasing trade ties with Central Asian countries, the first-ever shipment from Pakistan under Transport Internationaux Routiers (TIR) left...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt will complete privatisation of SOEs with diligence and fairness: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has said that the government will complete the privatisation exercise with due diligence and fairness. He stated...
Read more
HEADLINES

Ignoring int’l consultants, recommendations for sale of NGMS spectrum at high prices approved

ISLAMABAD: The Spectrum Advisory Committee (SAC) on Thursday, neglecting the international consultants, approved the recommendations for the sale of Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) to...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP govt approves uplift projects worth Rs34bn

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government's Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Thursday approved 14 uplift projects worth a total of Rs34.14 billion. According to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

KP govt approves uplift projects worth Rs34bn

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government's Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Thursday approved 14 uplift projects worth a total of Rs34.14 billion. According to...

ECB’s job is not to redistribute wealth, Weidmann says

Oil prices rise, bullish demand outlook offsets India concerns

SECP

SECP launches combined digital registration with provincial agencies

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.