Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

First-ever shipment from Pakistan under TIR leaves for Uzbekistan

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: As a major development showing increasing trade ties with Central Asian countries, the first-ever shipment from Pakistan under Transport Internationaux Routiers (TIR) left for Uzbekistan on Friday.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood attended a briefing on recent developments in the trade and connectivity of Pakistan with the neighboring countries.

According to officials, at the outset, the advisor said that connectivity with trading partners was vital for viable trade relations. He said that the structure and efficiency connectivity networks enable access to markets and should be considered a facet of trade competitiveness.

Dawood said that the long-term vision of the government for trade and economic relations with Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Central Asian Republics (CARs) was that “we want to make Pakistan a hub for trade, transit and trans-shipment”.

Article continues after this advertisement

He further said that the trade must be based on secure, open, consistent, reliable and legal movement of goods at the Afghan border along with enhanced connectivity with Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and CARs. “This will ensure that Pakistan leverages its geo-economic location in the region to enhance its international trade,” Dawood said.

He further said that the current engagement with Afghanistan and Uzbekistan were steps towards implementation of this vision.

He was informed that a milestone had been achieved in Pakistan’s transit trade history as Pakistan Customs processed the first-ever TIR consignment at Torkhum destined for Tashkent, Uzbekistan via Afghanistan yesterday.  The consignment consisted of herbal medicines, and after completion of all custom formalities at Torkhum, it crossed into Afghanistan.

Dawood said that this was a moment of great pride for Pakistan and he lauded the efforts and role of Pakistan Customs in this regard. “This successful TIR operation will usher a new era of direct land-route trade with the CARs,” added Razzaq.

He said that the use of TIR system will streamline border procedure cutting time and money for trade and transport operators.

The Customs Convention on the International Transport of Goods under Cover of TIR Carnets (called the “TIR Convention”) came into force in March 1978 and it replaced the original Transport Internationaux Routier (TIR) of 1959.

Pakistan became a member of TIR Convention in 2017. The convention now has 68 contracting parties including China, Afghanistan, Iran, Turkey and all the Central Asian Republics. The objective of the TIR Convention is to facilitate international transit through simplified customs transit procedures and an international guarantee system.

Customs procedure takes place at origin and destination rather than at each border crossing, using a single guarantee.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt will complete privatisation of SOEs with diligence and fairness: Tarin
Next articleFBR meets 10-month revenue target, collects Rs380bn in April
Ghulam Abbas
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

FBR meets 10-month revenue target, collects Rs380bn in April

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) surpassed its collection target by Rs30 billion, to reach Rs380 billion for April 2021, besides achieving its...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt will complete privatisation of SOEs with diligence and fairness: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has said that the government will complete the privatisation exercise with due diligence and fairness. He stated...
Read more
HEADLINES

Ignoring int’l consultants, recommendations for sale of NGMS spectrum at high prices approved

ISLAMABAD: The Spectrum Advisory Committee (SAC) on Thursday, neglecting the international consultants, approved the recommendations for the sale of Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) to...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP govt approves uplift projects worth Rs34bn

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government's Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Thursday approved 14 uplift projects worth a total of Rs34.14 billion. According to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

KP govt approves uplift projects worth Rs34bn

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government's Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Thursday approved 14 uplift projects worth a total of Rs34.14 billion. According to...

ECB’s job is not to redistribute wealth, Weidmann says

Oil prices rise, bullish demand outlook offsets India concerns

SECP

SECP launches combined digital registration with provincial agencies

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.