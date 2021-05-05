IMF informed of infeasibility of tariff, tax increases under loan programme: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said on Wednesday that Pakistan had approached the International Monitory Fund (IMF) and informed it that increasing taxes or tariffs was currently unfeasible under the IMF programme.

Addressing his first press conference in Islamabad after assuming the charge as finance minister, Tarin said: “Pakistan has not yet come out of the IMF programme, we have discussed with them and told them that our revenues were increasing at 92 per cent but the third wave of Covid came and they decreased after that.”

“At this time, we don’t have the capacity to increase tariffs or adopt incremental taxes, our common man is completely fed up of this inflation,” he said, adding that this had a cascading effect and inflation would increase once fuel charges were increased.

He added that this stance was conveyed and both the World Bank and the IMF had been very sympathetic to it. “We have to tell them that we won’t come out of the IMF programme but give us some space and we will change the method. Tariff increase is not the only way to raise money.”

Separately, Shaukat Tarin said Pakistan is looking forward to further deepen trade and investment ties with the US.

He was meeting with Angela P. Aggeler, Charge d’ Affaires of the United States to Pakistan, who called on him, at the Finance Division.

While extending a warm welcome to Angela Aggeler, the Finance Minister stated that the two countries enjoy long-term, broad-based and multidimensional relationship, adding that Pakistan is looking forward to further deepen trade and investment ties with the US under the new administration.

“Coupled with 220 million consumer market, growing middle class and a young vibrant population, Pakistan offers immense opportunities for the US enterprises to invest in sectors such as Information Technology, Agriculture, Energy and tourism. Strong bilateral relations would, inturn, facilitate closer economic cooperation between the two countries,” he added.

Angela Aggeler assured the finance minister of the US government’s support to the government of Pakistan during the pandemic and added that a number of US companies were looking for business and economic opportunities in Pakistan. This is a developing story.