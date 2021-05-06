Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

NCCPL releases investor data

By Monitoring Report

For the first time in decades, a concerned company of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has reported that the total number of investors at the bourse stood at 252,322 by the end of April 2021, suggesting the comprehensiveness of the market.

The total number of investors, including 12,356 foreign individuals, accounts for around 0.12 per cent of the population of Pakistan compared to 3.7pc in India and 12.7pc in China, it has been learnt.

The number of new investors has increased by 17,684 since the National Clearing Company of Pakistan (NCCPL) launched the facility of registering investors for the PSX through online account opening in November-December 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

NCCPL has opened around 3,778 accounts of non-resident Pakistanis through RDA, the data suggested.

Article continues after this advertisement

NCCPL data suggests there are 232,799 individual investor accounts, 1,722 corporate companies’ investment accounts, 231 corporate and individual brokers’ investment accounts, 1,436 fund/other accounts, 12,356 foreigner individual accounts and 3,778 RDA accounts at the PSX at present.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTrade deficit widens by 21.6pc in 10MFY21
Next articlePayPal earnings soar on e-commerce boom
Avatar
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Trade deficit widens by 21.6pc in 10MFY21

Pakistan’s trade deficit posted double-digit rise as it widened by 21.6 per cent to $23.83 billion in the 10 months of 2020-21 from $19.59bn...
Read more
HEADLINES

Amazon adds Pakistan to approved sellers list

US e-commerce giant Amazon has added Pakistan to its approved Seller’ List, Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak...
Read more
HEADLINES

SECP registers 186pc growth in new registrations with digitalisation

ISLAMABAD: Digitalisation has led to extraordinary growth of 186 per cent in incorporation of new companies in April 2021. The SECP, in April has registered...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC approves payment of the first installment to IPPs

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved payment of Rs90 billion to 35 independent power producers (IPPs) in addition...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Amazon adds Pakistan to approved sellers list

US e-commerce giant Amazon has added Pakistan to its approved Seller’ List, Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak...

SECP registers 186pc growth in new registrations with digitalisation

IPPs

ECC approves payment of the first installment to IPPs

External debt servicing to stay above $10bn next fiscal

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.