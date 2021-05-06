NCCPL releases investor data

For the first time in decades, a concerned company of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has reported that the total number of investors at the bourse stood at 252,322 by the end of April 2021, suggesting the comprehensiveness of the market.

The total number of investors, including 12,356 foreign individuals, accounts for around 0.12 per cent of the population of Pakistan compared to 3.7pc in India and 12.7pc in China, it has been learnt.

The number of new investors has increased by 17,684 since the National Clearing Company of Pakistan (NCCPL) launched the facility of registering investors for the PSX through online account opening in November-December 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

NCCPL has opened around 3,778 accounts of non-resident Pakistanis through RDA, the data suggested.

Article continues after this advertisement

NCCPL data suggests there are 232,799 individual investor accounts, 1,722 corporate companies’ investment accounts, 231 corporate and individual brokers’ investment accounts, 1,436 fund/other accounts, 12,356 foreigner individual accounts and 3,778 RDA accounts at the PSX at present.