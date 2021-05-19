Sign inSubscribe
Gem exports increase 67.4pc in 9MFY21

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Gems exports during first nine months of the current fiscal year (9MFY21) grew by 67.38 per cent upto $5, 850 as compared to the exports worth $3, 495 of the corresponding period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the exports of jewellery increased by 103.48 per cent, worth $6, 544 thousand were exported as compared to worth $3,216 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under view, exports of handicrafts were increased by 100 per cent as $5, 000 worth of products were exported as compared to zero exports in the same period last fiscal year (FY20).

APP

