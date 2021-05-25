Mango export target set at 150,000MT for current season

ISLAMABAD: Despite the challenges posted by Covid-19 restrictions, Pakistan has set an export target of 150,000 metric tonnes of mangoes during this season as demand for the king of fruits has increased in the international market.

As the export of mango commenced the body of horticulture exporters has set the major target as compared to the initial target of 80,000 MT set last year. According to an announcement made by All Pakistan Fruit & Vegetable Exporters, Importers & Merchants Association (PFVA) here on Tuesday the 150,000 metric tons export of mango would fetch valuable foreign exchange of over $ 127.5 million.

According to office bearer of the association, last year the export target of mango was set as 80,000 tons keeping in view the drastic significant negative impact on economy due to COVID-19 Pandemic and subsequent logistics challenges, however due to an extra-ordinary demand of mangoes globally, the export was enhanced to 140000 tons, generating foreign exchange of $ 120 million.

Waheed Ahmed, head of the association informed that on one hand Pakistani mango industry of Rs. 100 billion is facing serious issues of climatic changes and scarcity of water while on other hand, limited flight operations, restrictions by numerous destinations on flights & higher air freights increases cost of export, contrary to the last year, the export of mangoes via sea this year faces stiff challenges due to shortage of reefer containers and high freight cost. Of the total export volume of mangoes, 55% is exported by sea, 25% by land routes and 20% by Air.

Article continues after this advertisement

The PFVA has urged the government to focus on the promising International markets of Russia & China for export of mangoes having immense export potential and strongly recommended to conduct Mango promotions for wide publicity of mangoes . By following realistic strategy under patronage of the GoP, Pakistan can be included in the list of top three mango exporting countries of the world within a period of 4 to 5 years, however to accomplish that it is imperative to focus our attention on high value markets such as Japan, USA, Australia, South Korea & China. He stressed upon the need for an extensive Research & Development (R&D) to improve quality & cosmetic look to get an easy access to these markets which have strong faith in “quality & impressive appearance” of the fruit.

Talking about challenges to the mango production and exports, the PFVA official claims that climatic changes are having serious negative impacts on the crops of mangoes for the last five years resulting in shortage of mango production coupled with further addition of two weeks in the harvesting period of the mango crops and besides delay in maturity of the mango crops the resilient capability of mangoes against various diseases is also getting weakened. Due to these factors, the current mango season is likely to witness a significant drop in production of mangoes. The overall production of mangoes in the provinces of Sindh and Punjab is anticipated to be 1800000 tons, however due to the effect of the climatic changes the possibility of reduction in production by 15% cannot be ruled out.

According to Waheed Ahmed, the comprehensive research process to evaluate serious impacts of climatic changes on mango crops as well other major crops has not yet been initiated which could have otherwise provided guidance to the farmers & growers and advice for precautionary measures to curtail low productivity and reduce financial losses.

The PFVA has already shared with the Federal & Provincial Govts., it’s comprehensive and realistic research & development plan being an integral part of the “Horticulture Vision-2030”, a road map developed by the PFVA for the uplift of the Horticulture sector & by implementation of this vision in letter & spirit, the effect of the climatic changes can be drastically minimized.

He emphasized that in order to accomplish the mango export target, cohesive teamwork, support, cooperation and co-ordination among all stakeholders including Department of Plant Protection (DPP), Customs, Sea & Airport authorities is imperative.

Meanwhile, Advisor to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said on Tuesday that two mango treatment facilities in Pakistan have been approved by Australian authorities for export of Mangoes.

In his official Twitter handler, he said, “I am glad to share that two mango treatment facilities in Pakistan, Mustafa Farm and IAC, have been approved by Australian authorities for export of Mangoes from Pakistan. This has been done just in time for the mango season.”

“I also congratulated the two companies to achieve this milestone and commended the facilitation provided by Muhammad Ashraf, Consul General (Trade) of Pakistan in Sydney, Australia,” he added