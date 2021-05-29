Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PM lauds FBR over ‘historic’ tax collection of over Rs4,000bn

By News Desk

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday commended efforts of the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) over crossing tax collection of Rs4,000 billion in a fiscal year for the first time ever in Pakistan’s history.

Taking to Twitter to laud the FBR, the prime minister apprised that the tax collections have reached Rs4,143 billion during a period of 11 months.

“During [July]-May our collections reached Rs4143 billion & still counting – 18% higher than the same period last year,” Imran Khan said in his message adding that it reflects broad-based economic revival spurred by government policies.

Article continues after this advertisement

The prime minister in another tweet earlier said that Pakistan’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth for this fiscal year was estimated at 3.94 per cent.

The PM said, “National Accounts Committee has finalised GDP growth estimate and GDP growth is estimated at 3.94 per cent.”

He maintained that it reflects the success of his government’s economic policies while managing Covid- 19 pandemic.

“Our V-shaped recovery is balanced between three major sectors – agriculture, industry and services, the prime minister added.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRegional exports post meager 1.8pc growth
Next articleBOK working without permanent MD for last three years
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

BOK working without permanent MD for last three years

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) largest financial institution, the Bank of Khyber (BoK), has been working without managing director for several years as the bank...
Read more
HEADLINES

Regional exports post meager 1.8pc growth

Pakistan’s exports to nine regional countries posted a growth of 1.818 per cent while imports from the region grew by nearly 31pc in first...
Read more
HEADLINES

OGRA moves to bring LPG bowsers into regulatory regime

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has moved forward to bring LPG bowsers for transportation of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) into the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Minister says 6.5pc GNP growth in current FY highest in 16 years

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said if the expected gross domestic product growth rate of 3.94 per cent for...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

NATIVE CONTENT

ELO mobile app surpasses 1 million downloads  

LAHORE: Breakout e-commerce fashion store, elo, has surpassed 1 million downloads. elo has been blowing up lately, with their slick social media marketing and...

Biden pitches $6tn budget to ‘reimagine’ US economy

G7 criticises nations who undermine global trade in rallying cry for reform

Minister says 6.5pc GNP growth in current FY highest in 16 years

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.