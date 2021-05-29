Regional exports post meager 1.8pc growth

Pakistan’s exports to nine regional countries posted a growth of 1.818 per cent while imports from the region grew by nearly 31pc in first 10 months of the ongoing fiscal year (10MFY21) from a year ago, latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan showed.

The country’s exports to Afgha­nistan, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Iran, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives account for a small amount of $3.191 billion — just 15.26pc of Pakistan’s total global exports of $20.906bn in 10MFY21.

China tops the list of countries in terms of Pakistan’s exports to its neighbours, leaving other populous countries India and Bangladesh behind. Pakistan carried out its border trade with the farther neighbour Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Bangla­desh and Maldives via sea only.

On the other hand, imports from these countries edged up to $10.754bn in 10MFY21 against $7.638bn over the corresponding period last year, showing an increase of 30.97pc. As a result of huge imports, Pakistan’s trade deficit with the region expanded during the period under review.