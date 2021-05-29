Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

OGRA moves to bring LPG bowsers into regulatory regime

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has moved forward to bring LPG bowsers for transportation of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) into the regulatory regime and issued an adequate number of licenses to carry/transport the LPG.

According to OGRA, the list of licensed bowsers along-with licensing mechanism has been placed at the authorities website i.e. www.ogra.org.pk.

Only licensed bowsers will be allowed to carry and transport LPG within the country in the near future and the bulk sellers are anticipated to be prudent for the safety of both public and material.

They are also expected to be vigilant to undertake due diligence of the bowsers before moving LPG.

OGRA has resolved to ensure public safety and seeks cooperation of all stakeholders for safe handling of LPG supply chain by ensuring international safety standards, said OGRA.

Staff Report

