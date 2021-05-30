Unlocking creativity that resonates with Pakistan audiences in the time of corona

Last year’s initial lockdown led to a surge of in-home entertainment as a source of distraction and entertainment. And while time spent watching TV increased by 45%, our copy-testing Link database, which includes validation of copy from over 650 Pakistani ads, reveals average ad performance declined after the initial waves of COVID-19 infection. This is because consumer perceptions and attitudes towards how they rate ads have changed​, as has the actual creative execution of ads.

Worsening economic conditions have also placed a renewed strain on mental health and well-being as many are now struggling to make ends meet and have replanned their expenses as they become more sensitive to prices and promotions​. That’s why brands need to focus on the aspects of creativity that resonate with the new consumer mindset.