With third-party cookie erosion around the corner, a second-party data marketplace takes shape

Telenor has just signed strategic partnerships with both Starcom Pakistan and GroupM Pakistan – the two largest media agencies in Pakistan – around sharing data assets to be able to deliver increased value to their respective clients and connect digital and physical identifiers. Only a year ago, Profit had demanded action around the depreciation of cookies.

“As part of an ongoing effort to evolve beyond our core media services, we are engaged in a range of exclusive partnerships across data, technology, audiences, content, and e-commerce, ” said Farhan Khan, CEO of Brainchild, which has a non-ownership franchising agreement with the Publicis Groupe to use the trademarks of Starcom and Mediavest. “Our goal is to stay ahead of the industry and offer our clients media solutions that drive actional business outcomes while also delivering meaningful human experiences.”