With third-party cookie erosion around the corner, a second-party data marketplace takes shape

The true benefit of a second-party data marketplace may be in its implicit impact on predicting the behavior of target audiences

By Babar Khan Javed

Telenor has just signed strategic partnerships with both Starcom Pakistan and GroupM Pakistan – the two largest media agencies in Pakistan – around sharing data assets to be able to deliver increased value to their respective clients and connect digital and physical identifiers. Only a year ago, Profit had demanded action around the depreciation of cookies.

“As part of an ongoing effort to evolve beyond our core media services, we are engaged in a range of exclusive partnerships across data, technology, audiences, content, and e-commerce, ” said Farhan Khan, CEO of Brainchild, which has a non-ownership franchising agreement with the Publicis Groupe to use the trademarks of Starcom and Mediavest. “Our goal is to stay ahead of the industry and offer our clients media solutions that drive actional business outcomes while also delivering meaningful human experiences.”

An extension of a long-standing relationship between the two companies, this partnership expands to incorporate data services in the form of exclusive partnerships to an extended list of media services already managed by Starcom including media planning and media buying for multiple media touchpoints along with integrated marketing communications, special events, content opportunities for multi-touch attribution amongst other services.

 

Babar Khan Javed
Babar Khan Javed covers the advertising industry and marketing function in Pakistan for Profit. He can be reached on [email protected] with details about media, creative, and digital briefs, future projects, management changes, client wins or losses, and everything in between.

