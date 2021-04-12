Sign inSubscribe
Three factors weakening the omnichannel business case in Pakistan

Breaking news! Dinosaurs in charge of the largest fashion retailers took no action to innovate despite research proving the monetary effectiveness of omnichannel integrations.

Babar Khan Javed
Babar Khan Javed

In a 2019 research paper published with the Journal of Marketing and Consumer Research, researchers from the Karachi University Business School (KUBS) at the University of Karachi sought to measure the sophistication – or lack thereof – with regard to omnichannel projects and initiatives with the 25 largest fashion retailers in the country.

“As per retailer perspective, we found that we are at an extremely early stage of omnichannel,” said KUBS researchers Syed Muhammad Abbas Rizvi and Dr. Danish Ahmed Siddiqui in their Omnichannel Development within the Pakistani Fashion Retail 2019 paper. “Organizations are slowly transforming but some retailers are still under threat because of associated risks with changing their business models. Omnichannel loyalty service was found to be the weakest in current development due to profitability factors for the organization which seems more important, and retailers also need to focus on data and analytics & IT structure to improve the omnichannel journey.”

Nonetheless, the researchers concluded that retailers in Pakistan should integrate all customer touchpoints – be it points of sale or advertising – in a way that creates a unified and seamless shopping experience, thereby lifting purchase intent. They found that companies that lack digital maturity in the board room, that historically struggle with change, and that fail to invest in data & analytics would be left behind.

 

Babar Khan Javed covers the advertising industry and marketing function in Pakistan for Profit. He can be reached on [email protected] with details about media, creative, and digital briefs, future projects, management changes, client wins or losses, and everything in between.

