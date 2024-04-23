Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SECP probes suspicious trading activities at PSX aligned with State Life

Investigation reveals a day trader allegedly netted a profit of Rs 8.139 million from trades involving State Life

By Monitoring Desk

Allegations of market manipulation and front-running at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) have surfaced once again as the KSE-100 Index continues to reach new historic highs. 

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) recently lodged a criminal complaint at the Special Court (Offenses in Banks), Karachi regarding suspicious trading activities between October and December 2021 and found a high percentage of sell-side trades of a client.

BR reported that the complaint names Abdul Basit, accused of aligning his sell-side trades predominantly with State Life, the nation’s largest state-owned insurer. 

The second accused Abdul Waheed Shaikh, identified as the individual authorised to execute trades on behalf of State Life, is also implicated. 

The SECP’s investigation revealed that around 95% to 100% of accused Basit’s trades during this period were synchronized with State Life’s transactions. 

State Life executed a large volume of buy transactions in the last quarter of 2021, by purchasing 12.108 million shares worth Rs3,987.289 million from seven listed companies namely, Indus Motor Company, Millat Tractors, MCB Bank, Thal Limited, International Industries Limited, Bestway Cement and Bank Alfalah.

The SECP said in its complaint that Basit’s trading pattern was completely different from his previous pattern as he became a day trader and allegedly netted a profit of Rs 8.139 million, predominantly from trades involving State Life. 

The regulator’s analysis of the data revealed that 99% of State Life’s total buying was in the first six scrips, whereas more than 80% of trading by accused Basit was also in the same six scrips.

State Life purchased 47.32% of its total trade value during the review period alone from Basit whereas, 52.68% was bought from 861 different investors. 

The SECP also pointed out that from January 1, 2021, till March 31, 2022, the accused was able to realise a net gain of Rs7.8 million while his trades in the six scrips saw him realise a gain of Rs7.892 million which means he suffered a loss during this period. 

This synchronization of trades, according to the SECP, indicates potential prior knowledge of State Life’s trading decisions.

The incident has reignited concerns about the transparency and integrity of the PSX, with some industry insiders suggesting that such practices could deter individual investors, potentially harming the broader market’s appeal.

This is set against a backdrop where Pakistan’s savings and investment rates are comparatively low, and market manipulations remain a significant deterrent for small investors.

Earlier, Profit reported that four different cases were filed last month against different individuals which include brokers, as well as sponsor shareholders of listed companies. The violations had been carried out between 2019 to 2021 and the central accusation is stock price manipulation. 

Previous article
Pakistan hopes for $1.1bn tranche approval by IMF board on April 29
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Automobile

The govt claims PIA will be privatised by June. Here is...

Against all belief, the past six months have seen incredible progress in the privatisation of Pakistan’s national carrier. So what can we expect in the days to come? 
CCP

CCP approves share acquisition in Pakistani food firm

Pakistan’s IT exports boost by 37% YoY to $306mn in March 2024 

SECP issues certificate of incorporation to Bank of Punjab’s exchange company 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.