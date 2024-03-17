PSX ka Pied Piper Kaun? The SECP thinks it’s a Lahori Broker you’ve probably never heard of

There is supposedly a big bad wolf stalking the Pakistan Stock Exchange. Earlier this month the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), the regulating agency responsible for rounding up all said wolves big and small, filed four different criminal cases.

Within the stock market this was big news. The last time the SECP took criminal action against anyone was back in 2017. The only problem is that the SECP has been suspiciously cryptic in its announcement.

In its press release, the commission stated that four different cases have been filed against different individuals which include brokers, as well as sponsor shareholders of listed companies . The violations had been carried out between 2019 to 2021 and the central accusation is stock price manipulation. What the press statement doesn’t tell us is who these individuals are and which stocks they manipulated.