Why a Master Data Management project is the way to go

If we can protect our data and do this right, everyone from businesses to govt departments will win

By Burhan Rasool
A few years ago, the government of Punjab decided that it wanted to give a subsidy to the manufacturing sector with the intention of curbing child labour. Now, by any standard, this is a good policy move that should be supported bipartisanly. Subsidies to the manufacturing sector are good, and subsidies aimed at ending child labour are even better. Normally, it is not the spirit of the initiative that comes under doubt, but rather its execution and the allegations of corruption that arise around it. 

In the case of this subsidy, for example, the first step to implementation was collecting data about different manufacturing industries. The official number was that there were 23,392 such industries. Now, the government could very well have carried on with this number, but instead chose to hire a third-party source to double-check and confirm this number. As a result, an independent third-party survey was carried out, in which the locations of all such industries were geo-tagged. The results of this survey revealed that in reality, on the ground, there were 66,318 manufacturing industries eligible for the subsidy. 

Now, if the government had decided to give, say, Rs 1 million as subsidy per industry, Rs 22 billion would have been allocated in the Annual Development Budget, instead of the Rs 66 billion that were actually required for the initiative to be successful. As a result, countless children would have continued to suffer as child labour, and nearly two-thirds of the people that the policy was aimed towards would not have gotten their fair share. As a result, they would have cried foul, and allegations of corruption would start to be hurled around. Neither side would be wrong here, and the perception that there was corruption in this situation would be caused because of a lack of accurate data. 

All of this points towards an absence of centralized data, which means different departments and offices are collecting their own data instead of using a wider infrastructure, making both the data collection and the access to it incredibly difficult and inefficient. This centralized data would then not only make the lives of policy makers and government departments easier, but a lot of this data would be available publically, and could be used by businesses, entrepreneurs, students, researchers, and organizations. 

The fault in our data 

As the world continues to revolve more and more every day around more accurate, sensitive, precise, and specific data – policy making machinery will have to catch up.

 

Burhan Rasool
The writer is a member Prime Minister of Pakistan’s Task Force on Austerity & Restructuring Government and General Manager, Punjab Information Technology Board, Government of Punjab (Pakistan)

