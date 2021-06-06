Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Political heads responsible for economic destruction of countries: PM

By News Desk

LAHORE: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Sunday said that countries with corrupt heads of state or government and ministers suffer bankruptcy and debt burdens, not due to bribes accepted by low level officials.

“When low level officials take bribes it creates problems for the citizens as speed money is like a tax on them but countries get bankrupted and indebted when the head of state/govt and his ministers are corrupt,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

He also shared a link to a “Memorandum on Establishing the Fight Against Corruption as a Core United States National Security Interest” recently issued by US President Joe Biden, directing his senior officials to conduct an interagency review process and develop a presidential strategy to improve the ability of executive departments to promote good governance, combat all forms of illicit finance, hold accountable corrupt elements, and their facilitators, and bolster capacity of domestic and international institutions to prevent corruption.

Article continues after this advertisement

The beginning paragraph of the Memorandum reads: “Corruption corrodes public trust; hobbles effective governance; distorts markets and equitable access to services; undercuts development efforts; contributes to national fragility, extremism, and migration; and provides authoritarian leaders a means to undermine democracies worldwide.

“When leaders steal from their nations’ citizens or oligarchs flout the rule of law, economic growth slows, inequality widens, and trust in government plummets.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Transparency International (TI), an international non-governmental organisation based in Berlin, ranked Pakistan 124 out of 180 countries on a global corruption perceptions list.

According to the report, Pakistan lost four places in 2020 compared to 2019 and seven positions compared to 2018. In 2019, Pakistan ranked 120th on the global corruption list and 117th in 2018.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan, IMF to discuss taxes in coming week
Next articleCotton prices hit 11-year high
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

ECC likely to approve operational losses in gasoline transport through pipelines

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) is likely to allow operational losses up to a maximum at 0.5 per cent for gasoline...
Read more
HEADLINES

Cotton prices hit 11-year high

Cotton cultivation area has dropped sharply in both the cotton-producing provinces, creating fear of a major decline in production, which has pushed up the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan, IMF to discuss taxes in coming week

Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are working to fill the gap regarding differences over new taxation measures amid the government’s willingness to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Cement sales jump 41pc in May

ISLAMABAD: The cement sector recorded excellent growth of 49.86 per cent in May 2021 as total sales reached 3.947 million tons against 2.634 million...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.