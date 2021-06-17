Govt raises over Rs1tr through T-bills

The government on Wednesday raised Rs1.096 trillion through auction of treasury bills and Rs70bn through Pakistan Investment Bonds.

However, the cut-off yields on all the tenors of the T-bills were unchanged.

According to a local media report, the government raised Rs388.7bn against the bids of Rs749bn for three-month at 7.32 per cent.

The highest amount of Rs707.6bn was raised for 6-month T-bills at 7.6pc. The bids for this tenor were Rs1.113tr reflecting the investment trends.

It shows that the investors were sure that interest rate may change slightly during the next six months.

The smallest amount of Rs25 million was raised for 12-month papers at 7.67pc. The total bids received for the auctions of all tenors of T-bills were Rs1.905tr.