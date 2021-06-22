Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Oil rises on optimism of quick recovery in global demand

By Agencies

TOKYO: Crude oil prices rose on Tuesday, with Brent hitting $75 a barrel for the first time since April 2019, as investors remained bullish about a quick recovery in global oil demand and as concerns eased over an early return of Iranian crude.

Brent crude futures for August climbed 26 cents, or 0.4%, to $75.16 a barrel by 0400 GMT, paring earlier losses. It rose as high as $75.23 a barrel, the strongest since April 25, 2019, earlier in the session.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for July was at $73.70 a barrel, up 4 cents, or 0.1%. WTI for August climbed 11 cents, or 0.2%, to $73.23 a barrel.

Brent gained 1.9% and WTI jumped 2.8% on Monday.

Article continues after this advertisement

Both benchmarks have risen for the past four weeks on optimism over the pace of global COVID-19 vaccinations and expected pick-up in summer travel. The rebound has pushed up spot premiums for crude in Asia and Europe to multi-month highs.

“The market sentiment stays strong with improved outlook for global demand,” said Satoru Yoshida, a commodity analyst with Rakuten Securities, adding that a rally in Asian stock markets is also helping boost risk appetite among investors.

Global shares extended their recovery on Tuesday, with Asian markets bouncing from four-weeks lows as investor focus on economic growth partly offset worries about the US Federal Reserve raising rates sooner than expected.

BofA Global Research raised its Brent crude price forecasts for this year and next, saying that tighter oil supply and recovering demand could push oil briefly to $100 per barrel in 2022.

Investors are looking to weekly US inventory data as crude oil stockpiles have fallen for four weeks, said Toshitaka Tazawa, analyst at commodities broker Fujitomi Co.

US crude stocks were expected to drop for the fifth consecutive week, while distillate and gasoline were seen rising last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

“The oil prices are expected to hold a firm tone amid expectations that fuel demand will pick up quickly along with economic recovery in Europe and the United States,” Tazawa said.

The price gap between the world’s two most actively traded oil contracts narrowed to its lowest in more than seven months, demonstrating that US oil output is still in the COVID-19 doldrums with the market likely to remain undersupplied.

Negotiations to revive the Iran nuclear deal took a pause on Sunday after hardline judge Ebrahim Raisi won the country’s presidential election.

Raisi on Monday backed talks between Iran and six world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal but flatly rejected meeting US President Joe Biden, even if Washington removed all sanctions.

“The lower probability of Iranian crude oil returning to the market due to the new hardline president is also supporting the market,” Fujitomi’s Tazawa said.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGermany must confront China on human rights despite trade, says industry
Next articleBitcoin steadies in Asia trading after Monday’s plunge
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Bitcoin steadies in Asia trading after Monday’s plunge

HONG KONG: Bitcoin stabilised in Asian trading on Tuesday morning a day after a statement from China's central bank reaffirming the ongoing crackdown on...
Read more
World Business News

Germany must confront China on human rights despite trade, says industry

BERLIN: Germany needs an honest discussion about how to deal with trading partners such as China and must not duck confrontation if red lines...
Read more
World Business News

Oil edges up as Iran nuclear talks drag on

SINGAPORE: Oil prices nudged up on Monday, underpinned by strong demand during the summer driving season and a pause in talks to revive the...
Read more
World Business News

Bitcoin slumps in wake of China crackdown

BEIJING: Bitcoin tumbled as much as nine per cent on Monday as recent volatility in the cryptocurrency market showed no signs of dampening down,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

FEATURED

Cabinet tensions and major mismanagement: Everything to know about Engro Elengy’s...

Here is what happened. A stationary ship used by Engro to liquify was due for maintenance, which was delayed by Covid-19. Because of the...

LPG prices hiked for third time in four days

ECC approves eight supplementary grants worth Rs3.9bn

Bitcoin steadies in Asia trading after Monday’s plunge

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.