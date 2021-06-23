Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

CCoP seeks proposal to divest govt shares in Mari Petroleum

ECC approves Rs300m to set up Pakistan-Iran border markets

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCOP) on Wednesday directed the Privatisation Commission and Ministry of Petroleum to further examine divestment of the government of Pakistan’s shares in Mari Petroleum Company Limited.

The minister said this while chairing a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) on Wednesday.

Tarin said that the divestment issue should be further examined in light of discussions held during the meeting and ordered the authorities concerned to present a comprehensive proposal in the next meeting of the CCoP.

The committee also discussed the proposal for privatisation of Services International Hotel and after thorough debate, approved the revised reserve price subject to further approval by the federal cabinet.

Article continues after this advertisement

The CCoP also examined the proposal for removal of Pakistan Engineering Company (PECO) from active privatisation list and directed the constitution of a committee consisting of representatives of Privatisation Commission, Law Division, Establishment Division, Industries and Production Division, Finance Division and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to thoroughly analyse the case and come up with its proposals on issues highlighted in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet approved Rs300 million for establishment of joint markets at Pakistan-Iran border areas.

The meeting was chaired by Shaukat Tarin and attended by Minister for Privatisation Muhammad Mian Soomro, Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati, Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Adviser to the PM on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, Special Assistant to the PM on Petroleum Tabish Gauhar, besides federal secretaries and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The ECC approved the technical supplementary grant of Rs300 million for allocation from Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for establishment of joint border markets at Mand, district Kech; Gabd, district Gwadar; and Chedgi, district Panjgur; against Rs100 million each.

The ECC further approved technical supplementary grant for Covid-19 response and other Natural Calamities Control Programme (Sindh component), worth Rs9,393.226 million.

The ECC during its meeting held on Wednesday approved a technical supplementary grant of Rs98.700 million to meet the requirements of Frontier Corps KP (South), DI Khan under Interior Division.

The ECC further approved a technical supplementary grant of Rs25 million for Headquarters Pakistan Rangers Islamabad under Interior Division.  The ECC approved a technical supplementary grant amounting to Rs39.058 million to Pakistan Institute of Development Economics for payment of salaries as well.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleJazz secures telecom sector’s largest credit facility, fully subscribed by HBL, to support 4G network rollout
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

No justification to keep Pakistan on grey list after FATF agenda compliance: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said that the Financial Action Task Force has no justification to keep Pakistan on its grey list since...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM appoints Noor Ahmed as ADB ED

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed the incumbent economic affairs secretary, Noor Ahmed, as Pakistan’s new executive director at the Asian Development Bank (ADB). According...
Read more
HEADLINES

Gilgit to be next agricultural hub

RAWALPINDI: Development of the agriculture sector was among the top priorities of the government and the prime minister’s Agriculture Transformation Plan was a revolutionary...
Read more
HEADLINES

Tarin for early drafting of oil refining policy

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to remove obstacles in the formulation of the new...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

NATIVE CONTENT

Dukan.pk and Extreme Commerce partner to create thousands of micro-entrepreneurs through...

KARACHI: With the common goal of empowering the people of Pakistan to achieve self-sufficiency through e-commerce and digital skills, Dukan.pk has partnered with Extreme...

PM appoints Noor Ahmed as ADB ED

Emergency steps help maintain food supply

Gilgit to be next agricultural hub

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.